Alabama Agriculture Industry Suffers from Extreme Drought

Alabama is facing an extreme drought, and the state’s agriculture industry is taking a hit. Peanut farmers are seeing one of the worst harvest in years, followed closely by fruit farmers in Chilton County. Cattle farmers are also in need of hay and are receiving transported feed to get by. The state is working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide funds to impacted farmers.

State Agriculture Commissioner Rick Pate hopes farmers will look into irrigation systems to lessen the effects of future droughts

United States Headlines Read more: WSFA12NEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WSFA12NEWS: Alabama farmers feeling effects of droughtAlabama is facing an extreme drought, and the state’s agriculture industry is taking the hit.

Source: wsfa12news | Read more »

ALDOTCOM: South Alabama basketball suffers stunning 83-74 loss to NAIA opponent Mobile in season-openerJaguars were 9-0 vs. Rams all-time before Monday

Source: aldotcom | Read more »

AP: Alabama A&M faces North Alabama for non-conference showdownNorth Alabama and Alabama A&M meet in non-conference action. Thursday's meeting is the first of the season for the squads.

Source: AP | Read more »

FOXNEWS: DE agriculture officials found in violation of animal care agreement lawsTwo Delaware agriculture leaders violated state laws by not engaging in competitive bidding through agreements with department employees, the state government ethics agency says.

Source: FoxNews | Read more »

AKPUBLİCNEWS: Hemp growers sue Alaska agriculture officials in attempt to keep hemp products legalPlaintiffs say millions of dollars in products are at stake and will be removed from shelves unless they win.

Source: AKpublicnews | Read more »

ALNEWSNETWORK: Republican senators are meeting with Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville to urge him to stop blocking military nominationsMontgomery, Alabama

Source: ALNewsNetwork | Read more »