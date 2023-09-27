AL West standings: Astros hold off Mariners after bizarre Hector Neris-Julio Rodríguez confrontation

The Houston Astros will enter their final series of the season with a 1.5-game lead over the Seattle Mariners in the AL wild-card race after defeating them 8-3 on Wednesday. The Mariners could have moved into playoff position with a win Wednesday and seemed tantalizingly close to doing so at times. J.P.
Crawford opened the bottom of the first inning with a leadoff homer to take a 1-0 lead, which was lost in a four-run fourth inning for the Astros on homers by Yordan Álvarez and Mauricio Dubon.
The Mariners cut the lead to one run on a bases-loaded single by Eugenio Suarez in the bottom of the fourth, but the Astros put the game away with more scoring in the seventh.
Astros: 87-72The division tiebreakers form a perfect triangle. The Mariners hold the advantage over the Astros with a 9-4 record against them, the Astros have the edge against the Rangers via a 9-4 record, and the Rangers get the nod over the Mariners thanks to their 8-1 record.
The most bizarre moment of the game, however, came in the bottom of the sixth when Astros reliever Hector Neris struck out Rodríguez and then aggressively bore down on the young outfielder. Rodríguez didn't appreciate the treatment, and soon the two were being lead away from each other while the dugouts and bullpens cleared.