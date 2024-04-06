Al Sharpton Calls Trump a 'Low Down' Conman Playing 'Boogeyman Politics'

MSNBC host Al Sharpton criticized former President Donald Trump , calling him a 'low down' conman playing ' boogeyman politics .' Sharpton highlighted Trump's false statements and dangerous suggestions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He urged Americans not to forget Trump's failures and not to be deceived by his fearmongering tactics. Sharpton also mentioned that Trump's style and swagger will eventually lose its appeal as the Biden administration establishes its messaging.

