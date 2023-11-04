Al Pacino to Pay $30,000 Monthly in Child Support to Girlfriend Noor Alfallah

According to documents obtained by E! News on Nov. 3, Al Pacino will pay his girlfriend Noor Alfallah $30,000 a month in child support. He will also provide an upfront sum of $110,000 as they move into a new home, $13,000 monthly for a night nurse and medical bills, and deposit $15,000 yearly into an education fund for their son. They will have joint legal custody, while primary physical custody will go to the mom.

Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah welcomed their son Roman Pacino in April 2022 and are still together

