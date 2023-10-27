Al Pacino, Noor Alfallah Determine Parental Relationship of Son, Ask Courts to Finalize Custody and Child Support

According to legal documents obtained by PEOPLE, both Pacino, 83, and Alfallah, 29, have waived their rights to contest their parental relationships at trial, with each of them acknowledging that they are a parent to their 4-month-old son.
Other documents obtained by PEOPLE show that the two have asked the judge to enter a judgment about an agreement that they have filed in regards to their son, which seemingly addresses child custody, child support and legal fees.
Alfallah, a producer who graduated from the University of Southern California's Cinematic School of Arts, also reportedly requested the Academy Award winner have joint legal custody, which would allow him to participate in major decisions concerning their baby, including medical treatment and education.
