Akshay Bhatia and Denny McCarthy Compete in Texas Open Golf Tournament

Akshay Bhatia and Denny McCarthy compete in the third round of the Texas Open golf tournament in San Antonio . Bhatia crosses a creek and waves to the gallery, while McCarthy reacts to a missed birdie putt on the 18th hole.

Akshay Bhatia Denny Mccarthy Texas Open Golf Tournament San Antonio

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



AP / 🏆 728. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Akshay Bhatia stretches lead to 5 shots at windy Texas OpenAkshay Bhatia started with a three-shot lead in the Valero Texas Open and at one point fell behind.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Akshay Bhatia stretches lead to 5 shots at windy Texas OpenAkshay Bhatia started with a three-shot lead in the Valero Texas Open and at one point fell behind. But he rallied with three birdies for a 70. And then all the challengers kept falling away in the strong wind. The result was Bhatia actually expanding his lead.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Akshay Bhatia surges to lead at Valero Texas OpenFollowing one of the best rounds of his career Thursday with another solid showing Friday, Akshay Bhatia stepped off the course with a five-shot lead.

Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »

Akshay Bhatia maintains lead at Valero Texas OpenAkshay Bhatia, playing in the Valero Texas Open, noticed his driver start to falter during his second round. Despite this, he remained focused and emphasized the importance of setting day-to-day goals, which he learned from working with a psychologist.

Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »

Valero Texas Open: Akshey Bhatia stretches lead to five shots after second day of competitionThe Carolina Panthers dropped some major news on Friday afternoon.

Source: KENS5 - 🏆 608. / 51 Read more »

Akshay Bhatia opens with a 63 to lead Texas Open by 3. Rory McIlroy is 6 backAkshay Bhatia has opened with a 63 to build a three-shot lead in the Valero Texas Open. The 22-year-old Bhatia played bogey-free at the TPC San Antonio. He hit the ball so well that only two of his nine birdies were longer than 10 feet. He leads by three over Justin Lower and Brendon Todd. Rory McIlroy also played bogey-free.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »