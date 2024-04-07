Akshay Bhatia and Denny McCarthy Compete in Texas Open Golf Tournament

Akshay Bhatia and Denny McCarthy compete in the third round of the Texas Open golf tournament in San Antonio . Bhatia crosses a creek and waves to the gallery, while McCarthy reacts to a missed birdie putt on the 18th hole.
Akshay Bhatia surges to lead at Valero Texas OpenFollowing one of the best rounds of his career Thursday with another solid showing Friday, Akshay Bhatia stepped off the course with a five-shot lead.
Akshay Bhatia maintains lead at Valero Texas OpenAkshay Bhatia, playing in the Valero Texas Open, noticed his driver start to falter during his second round. Despite this, he remained focused and emphasized the importance of setting day-to-day goals, which he learned from working with a psychologist.
