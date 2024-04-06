Akil Thomas scores first NHL goal as Kings beat Sharks 2-1

Akil Thomas scored his first NHL goal and David Rittich stopped 15 shots as the Los Angeles Kings beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Thursday night to improve their playoff position . 'It felt amazing,' Thomas said. 'For me, I just wanted to have a good first (period). To score in the first period kind of just made the nerves go away and made me feel a little bit more comfortable.' Adrian Kempe also scored for the Kings, who are 7-0-1 in their last eight games against San Jose.

Los Angeles moved seven points ahead of St. Louis for the second Western Conference wild card with six games remaining. The Kings also stayed one point behind Nashville for the top wild card and climbed within one point of Vegas for third place in the Pacific Division. 'We're well aware of who's ahead of us, who's behind us,' Thomas said. 'I think we just come to every game knowing that we need the win.' Klim Kostin scored for the last-place Sharks, who have lost 11 of 12

Akil Thomas NHL Los Angeles Kings San Jose Sharks Playoff Position Goal Win

