Akie Iwai of Japan leads LPGA's Japan Classic with an opening round 9-under 63.

Three other Japanese players — Nasa Hataoka, Yuna Nishimura, and Mone Inami — were a stroke back after rounds of 64 at the Taiheiyo Club in north central Japan. Defending champion Gemma Dryburgh of Scotland was four back after a 67. American Rose Zhang was four back with a 68 in a very crowded field at the top.

Dryburgh’s victory last year was her first on the LPGA Tour. She also received a special prize — a toilet — for the Japanese sponsor Toto, which makes bathroom appliances and fixtures.Justin Thomas to be part of Atlanta team in TGL. Annika Sorenstam now an Augusta member“Hoping for another one of these to add to the collection!” she said on Instagram while posing on Tuesday with the sponsor’s products.“I know I can compete out here and win also,” she said.

