Akero Therapeutics shares plunge on liver disease treatment's mixed results

Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares AKRO, -3.56% fell more than 60% premarket on Tuesday after the company released an update on its lead product candidate, a treatment for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, a form of fatty liver disease.

Only 22% to 24% of the patients with compensated cirrhosis due to NASH receiving the treatment, efruxifermin, had at least a one-stage improvement in liver fibrosis, the study’s primary endpoint, Akero said in a release.

“We set a high bar with the primary endpoint after only 36 weeks of treatment,” Dr. Andrew Cheng, Akero’s president and CEO, said in a statement. headtopics.com

