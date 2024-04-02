Ajax suspends CEO for alleged insider trading

The calamitous season of Ajax added another fiasco when the Amsterdam team suspended their new CEO, Alex Kroes, on Tuesday and did not rule out his permanent dismissal for alleged insider trading on the club's shares. Kroes, who took office at Ajax just last month, replacing Edwin van der Sar, could not be reached for comment. Kroes posted a message on LinkedIn stating, 'I cannot accept this decision from the Supervisory Board.

' Recognized as a successful sports manager, Kroes came with the mission of straightening the course of the historic Dutch club. The four-time European champion had a disastrous start to the season, to the point where they were in the relegation zone of the Eredivisie and fired coach Maurice Steijn

Ajax suspende a su director ejecutivo por uso de información privilegiadaÁMSTERDAM (AP) — La calamitosa temporada del Ajax añadió otro fiasco cuando el equipo de Ámsterdam suspendió el martes a su nuevo director ejecutivo, Alex Kroes, y no descartó su despido definitivo por un supuesto tráfico de información privilegiada sobre las acciones del club.

