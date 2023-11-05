Airport in Hamburg Closed After Security Breach

The airport in Hamburg, Germany was closed and flights were canceled after a man broke through security and entered the premises. The man, armed with a weapon, fired shots into the air. It was later discovered that he had taken his 4-year-old child by force from the mother. Police are on site and ensuring the safety of the area.

