Airplane drama including 'fierce argument' between couple results in diverted flight, police presence

on an airport runway after the couple were escorted off a plane following a"fierce argument" between them on board, passengers claimed and SWNS, the British news agency, reported.
They said the couple had"a blazing row" — and that the pilot then told passengers that for safety reasons, he would have to turn back and land in Vienna, Austria. That diversion reportedly would add an extra two-and-a-half hours to the trip.
The money landed all over tarmac before the man, as well as airport workers, stopped down to begin to pick them up. Andy Singh, 63, was traveling to Thailand for a month-long vacation, SWNS reported, and witnessed the odd scene.
He said,"The lady and the man, they were already intoxicated … They kept talking about money. He would say, 'She's got my £5,000 in her bag.'" A"fierce argument" between a man (above) and a woman during a flight from Heathrow to Bangkok led to the plane's diversion and a police escort of the couple from the plane.Singh said the plane's captain announced to passengers that the aircraft had"no choice but to get back to Vienna.""The police took the lady first," Singh told SWNS.
The man then"decided after a couple of minutes on the tarmac to grab the bag from the lady — but the lady just threw" all of the money, Singh said. A woman (shown above, facing away from the camera) threw approximately $6,000 in loose bills at a man on an airport runway moments after they were booted off a plane for a fight, passengers said. The flight had to be diverted after the male was restrained by crew members and other fliers after a fierce argument, onlookers say.