Airline stocks drop as Hamas' attack of Israel hurts travel plans

Shares of airline companies were in broad decline Monday, with some falling to levels not seen in more than a decade in the wake of Hamas’ attack on Israel.

The U.S. Global Jets ETF JETS, -3.73% shed 3.6% in morning trading toward a one-year low, and the Dow Jones Transportation Average DJT dropped 0.5%, with the index’s decliners led by all six of the airline components.

The air carrier said that the current security in Israel “may impact travel” to, from and through Tel Aviv, Israel through Oct. 14. In mid-September, Delta joined its peers by cutting its profit outlook, while raising its estimate for fuel costs per gallon. headtopics.com

The company is expected to report third-quarter results on Oct. 19, which is a little more than a month after it provided a downbeat profit outlook. Elsewhere, shares of JetBlue Airways Corp. JBLU, -5.77% slid 6.5%, to trade at the 11-year closing low price of $4.39 that was hit on Sept. 26.

Blinken walks back support for Israel-Hamas 'cease-fire' as Israel retaliates against Hamas invasionThe now-deleted post, which appeared on Blinken's X account late Sunday, described a conversation Blinken reportedly had with the Turkish Foreign Minister.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Death toll nears 1,200, including 9 U.S. citizensIsrael formally declared war on Hamas Sunday following unprecedented attacks by Hamas that left hundreds dead.

