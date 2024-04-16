Airline Misconduct Cases to Receive Priority Review and Enforcement, Says USDOT

After a preliminary finding an airline has broken the law, the case will get fast-tracked for priority review and enforcement in appropriate situations, USDOT said.Buttigieg, who was joined by Colorado Attorney General Phil Weinstein, said the system will prioritize misconduct cases when unfair or deceptive airline practices are discovered.

“This agreement and partnership with the DOT will allow my office to directly serve Colorado consumers when they file complaints about unfair or deceptive airline business practices and creates a process to ensure DOT prioritizes complaints we refer," Wesier said. California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New York, New Hampshire, North Carolina, the Northern Mariana Islands, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, the United States Virgin Islands and Wisconsin.

