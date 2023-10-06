Airline fumbled Patriots deal, nearly grounding team: suit

Netanyahu tells Israel 'We are at war' after Hamas militants launch multi-front, unprecedented attackThe New England Patriots filed a $22.8M lawsuit against Eastern Airlines for breach of an agreement to transport the team for six NFL seasons.

The New England Patriots are suing flighty air carrier Eastern Airlines for over $22 million after the company tried an end-around — by allegedly charging more to fly the team right before the preseason’s kickoff.

The Pats claim they were intentionally grounded when Eastern — which went belly up in 1991 but whose rights were bought in 2018 by a charter operator — tried to push the team to renegotiate the travel terms. headtopics.com

“If the did not pay Eastern more than provided for in the parties’ agreement, Eastern would simply walk away from the agreement, leaving the Patriots without an airplane operator on the eve of the upcoming NFL season, and with no plan in place to transport the Patriots’ sizeable contingent of players, coaches, and other personnel across the country,” a lawsuit for breach of contract alleges.

Lawyers representing the NFL’s New England Patriots say Eastern Airlines gave them an ultimatum and tried to force them to pay more right before preseason started.Eastern gambled and lost, says the lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Manhattan Federal Court. The team refused the higher charges and terminated the agreement altogether. headtopics.com

The Patriots are asking for $22.8 million, plus additional damages and attorneys’ fees, citing Eastern’s attempt “to wring additional, unbargained-for compensation” through the ultimatum. The suit was also brought by 2/25/94, a Massachusetts company that leased two Boeing 767s to Eastern to shuttle the Pats for six NFL seasons. The deflated agreement between Eastern and the parties was only two seasons in before they dropped the ball.

London's White Cube shows 'fresh and new' art at first New York galleryLondon's White Cube opens its first New York art gallery with a show focused on how contemporary art can reference and distort prior creations to resist established power and value systems.

