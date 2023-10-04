Airbnb guest ‘from hell’ refuses to leave luxury rental after 500 days – unless owner pays her $100K relocation fee

Elizabeth Hirschhorn rented a long-term stay at Sascha Jovanovic's Brentwood guest home in September 2021 -- renting it for six months at a rate of $105 a night, with fees bringing the total to $20,793.

Hirschhorn’s attorneys also argue she should not pay rent — and should instead be paid back the $20,793 —because the city never approved the guest house for occupancy, and its shower was constructed without a permit.

The trouble apparently began about five months into Hirschhorn’s stay, when she complained her electronic blinds stopped working. Jovanovic even offered Hirschhorn $1,500 toward any other hotel, the messages and emails show, according to the Times. headtopics.com

“She asked for more time, but I told her it wasn’t possible since I had other Airbnb reservations coming up,” Jovanovic told the Times. “But then I tried to be nice and give her an extra few weeks.” The housing investigator concluded that because the unit violated city codes, Jovanovic had to withdraw his eviction notices until he could prove the guest house was in compliance.

