Airbnb Bookings Surge for Solar Eclipse

Airbnb 's business surged in recent weeks as people booked up places in time to watch the historic solar eclipse on Monday. Airbnb said listings are nearly 90% booked for the night before the eclipse along the path of totality , which is a stretch of the U.S. where the moon will completely cover the sun for a period of time. About a quarter of guests with stays in the U.S. on April 7 are booked in a spot in the eclipse’s path, according to Airbnb data.

SOLAR ECLIPSE TRAVELERS GETTING LEFT IN THE DARK WITH SOLD-OUT HOTEL BOOKINGS Some of the highest occupancy areas include Buffalo, New York; Stowe, Vermont; Cleveland, Ohio; Rochester, New York; Indianapolis, Indiana, as well as Dallas and San Antonio, Texas, according to Airbnb data. The buzz of the historic event has also convinced guests from over 100 countries and regions from around the world – even as far as Democratic Republic of Congo, Oman, Bahrain and Brunei – to come to North America to see it. According to NASA, the total solar eclipse will pass over Mexico, the United States and Canada as it crosses North America. APRIL'S SOLAR ECLIPSE COULD BE THE BEST YET FOR NASA SCIENTIFIC EXPERIMENTS, OFFICIALS SAY Depending on the weather, the first location in continental North America that will experience totality is Mexico’s Pacific coast at around 11:07 a.m. PDT, according to NAS

