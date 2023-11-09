Air Traffic Control Center Works to Prevent Flight Delays

An hour outside Washington, inside a secure facility, several hundred people work around the clock trying to fix problems before they snarl your flight. (Video: Lee Powell/The Washington Post)WARRENTON, Va. — It was early on a recent morning, and already there was trouble brewing over Florida. Storms were parked over the state, creating the potential for flight delays as the busy Thanksgiving travel period ramped up. Fast, informative and written just for locals.

Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. For workers at the Federal Aviation Administration’s Air Traffic Control System Command Center an hour outside Washington, it was familiar territory. Storms in Florida. Fog in San Francisco. A special event in Las Vegas that means more private air traffic into the city. The scenarios are familiar, but managing tens of thousands of flights each day depends on what is happening across the nation’s skie





postlocal » / 🏆 327. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Britain's aviation regulator increases air traffic control chargesBritain's aviation regulator said on Thursday it would increase the amount airlines can be charged for air traffic control services to help national provider NATS recoup costs incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Reuters - 🏆 2. / 97 Read more »

Rabbit Air A3 Air Purifier: Customized Approach To Air FiltrationMy primary mission is to help readers enjoy the best experience from their gadgets, consumer electronics, and accessories — through hands-on reviews, commentary and guides.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

Dallas firm buys high-traffic retail center on the tollwayBreaking news and exclusive reporting about real estate, commercial development and housing trends in Dallas, Collin County, North Texas and beyond.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

Google’s AI Traffic Lights Are Reducing Traffic Stops By 30% And Emissions By 10%The Green Light project from Google is already active in 12 cities across the USA, Europe, and Asia, with more to be added next year

Source: Carscoop - 🏆 306. / 63 Read more »

Candlelight vigil held at Chabad Center of Town Center and UNF to show solidarity with IsraelDozens gathered at the Chabad at the Town Center and UNF on Friday night as leaders encouraged everyone to light Shabbat candles. It was a special gathering focused on unity.

Source: ActionNewsJax - 🏆 436. / 53 Read more »

UCSD Health buys Alvarado Hospital Medical Center, makes bid to partner with Tri-City Medical CenterUniversity health system says it needs to ease crowding at its two campuses in La Jolla and Hillcrest

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »