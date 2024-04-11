Air Canada Boeing 737 Max 8 Makes Emergency Landing in Idaho

A Boeing 737 Max 8 operated by Air Canada made an emergency landing in Idaho this week after experiencing an in-flight emergency. On Tuesday, Flight 997 diverted to Boise during its trip from Mexico City to Vancouver, Canada, after the pilots received an indicator light in the flight deck, the airline told FOX Business. Officials later discovered that it was due to a faulty cargo hold indicator. The flight landed at Boise Airport after the light came on as a precautionary measure.
The aircraft was met by first responders at around 11 a.m. local time. There were 122 passengers and six crew members on board during the incident. All passengers were picked up by another aircraft Tuesday evening to complete their trip, the airline said. ALASKA AIRLINES WINDSHIELD CRACKS WHILE LANDING IN LATEST IN-FLIGHT INCIDENT FOR BOEING Boeing deferred comment to Air Canada. This marks the latest in a string of incidents involving Boeing aircraft since the beginning of the year when a plug-in door blew off an Alaska Airlines flight. Earlier this week, a Boeing 737-800 plane – operated by Southwest Airlines – was headed for William P. Hobby Airport in Houston when the engine cowling fell off and struck the wing flap during takeoff in Denve
Air Canada Boeing 737 Max 8 Emergency Landing In-Flight Emergency Faulty Cargo Hold Indicator
