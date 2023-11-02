Air ambulance crash kills 4 crew members in central Mexico

The incident took place just before 14:30 p.m. local time, in a wooded, mountainous area near the town of Tetlama, Temixco: a township roughly 30 miles (50 kilometers) south of Mexico City. Officials from the army, National Guard and state security departments responded to the crash, the state department for civil protection reported on X, the social network formerly known asThe cause of the accident is not known, but the office of Morelos' Attorney General is opening an investigation.

