AIPAC Affiliate Group Targets Capitol Police Officer in Congressional Race

The AIPAC affiliate group United Democracy Project is spending over $500,000 on TV ads boosting the rival of Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn , who is running for Congress. Dunn criticized the donation, referring to the group as extremist donors who want to buy the election.

AIPAC United Democracy Project Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn Congressional Race Donation Extremist Donors Election

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



dcexaminer / 🏆 6. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former U.S. Capitol Police Officer Running for Congress in MarylandNew details emerged about a past incident involving a former U.S. Capitol Police officer who is now running for Congress in Maryland. The officer, Harry Dunn, featured images from the January 6, 2021 riots on the United States Capitol in his campaign ad. Dunn narrates his campaign's message, emphasizing the importance of democracy and the voice of every individual in government.

Source: cbsaustin - 🏆 595. / 51 Read more »

Capitol Police arrest man trying to enter the building with a hammerMegan Lebowitz is a politics reporter for NBC News.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Ohio man found with hammer at US Capitol, tased and arrested, police sayA Ohio man was arrested after a struggle with police at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. when a hammer was found on him, authorities said.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Man arrested after trying to bring hammer into Capitol, police sayCapitol police said officers used a stun gun to subdue a man on Friday.

Source: postlocal - 🏆 327. / 59 Read more »

Capitol Police wearing body cameras in pilot program to build public trustSeventy officers will wear the body cameras during the 180-day program.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

U.S. Capitol Police Launches Body-Worn Camera Pilot ProgramThe U.S. Capitol Police has started a pilot program to equip its officers with body-worn cameras to enhance public trust and protect officers and members of Congress. The cameras will record public interactions requiring a police response.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »