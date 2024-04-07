Aid Worker Killed in Israeli Airstrike Remembered for His Kindness and Dedication

SAN FRANCISCO -- 'Kind.' 'A protector.' 'A person determined to do good.'Those are just a few of the words and phrases Laura Pauli uses to describe Damian Sobol, one of seven aid worker s for World Central Kitchen killed in a recent Israeli airstrike that Israeli military officials have since called a grave mistake.'He was an extraordinary human being,' she said.Pauli, a chef, volunteered alongside Sobol on numerous humanitarian aid runs for people in Ukraine.

That was before his mission to Gaza.'Disbelief. Profound sadness. It's anger,' she said. 'It's all of those emotions. Knowing someone so personally. It just guts you.'Pauli says the World Central Kitchen's mission is simple: feed people in need.'It doesn't matter what color you are, what religion you are, what political leanings you have -- it is all about feeding people in need. That's it,' she said.She says aid workers know there are risks inherent in what they d

