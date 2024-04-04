Aid Worker Jacob Flickinger Dies While Distributing Food in Gaza Strip

Jacob Flickinger, an aid worker with World Central Kitchen, went to the Gaza Strip to distribute food. He asked his father to tell his mother he was in Cyprus instead. He planned to leave at the end of the week.

Jacob was born in Quebec and served in the Canadian Armed Forces.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



washingtonpost / 🏆 15. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Slain American Aid Worker Jacob Flickinger Was Set to Leave Gaza SoonJacob Flickinger’s father told The Daily Beast that the aid worker was just days away from crossing the border before he was killed in an airstrike in Gaza.

Source: thedailybeast - 🏆 307. / 63 Read more »

World Central Kitchen names American Jacob Flickinger as victim of Israeli airstrike in GazaChef José Andrés' World Central Kitchen says U.S.-Canadian national Jacob Flickinger was among 7 of its staff killed by 'unforgiveable' Israeli airstrikes.

Source: CBSHealth - 🏆 480. / 51 Read more »

A ship loaded with tons of food is on its way to Gaza StripA ship carrying 200 tons of food is on its way to the embattled Gaza Strip from Cyprus to test the opening of a sea corridor to the besieged territory where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are on the brink of starvation.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

A ship loaded with tons of food is on its way to Gaza StripA ship carrying 200 tons of food is on its way to the war-devastated Gaza Strip from the island of Cyprus

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Israeli forces continue military operations in Gaza StripIsraeli forces continue their military operations in the Gaza Strip during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, with no cease-fire in place. The IDF killed a Hamas militant and conducted wide-scale strikes in different areas of the Gaza Strip.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

First ship carrying aid approaches Gaza Strip as Israel accused of stalling suppliesA charity ship full of food and supplies is expected to arrive in Gaza on Friday, amid warnings that thousands in the enclave are on the brink of famine.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »