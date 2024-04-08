AI-powered Chatbots Fill Gaps in Mental Health Services

Providers of mental health services are turning to AI-powered chatbots designed to help fill the gaps amid a shortage of therapists and growing demand from patients. But not all chatbots are equal: some can offer helpful advice while others can be ineffective, or even potentially harmful. Woebot Health uses AI to power its mental health chatbot, called Woebot . The challenge is to protect people from harmful advice while safely harnessing the power of artificial intelligence.

Woebot founder Alison Darcy sees her chatbot as a tool that could help people when therapists are unavailable. Therapists can be hard to reach during panic attacks at 2 a.m. or when someone is struggling to get out of bed in the morning, Darcy said. But phones are right there. 'We have to modernize psychotherapy,' she says. Darcy says most people who need help aren't getting it, with stigma, insurance, cost and wait lists keeping many from mental health services. And the problem has gotten worse since the COVID-19 pandemic. 'It's not about how can we get people in the clinic?' Darcy said. 'It's how can we actually get some of these tools out of the clinic and into the hands of people?'How AI-powered chatbots work to support therapyWoebot acts as a kind of pocket therapist. It uses a chat function to help manage problems such as depression, anxiety, addiction and lonelines

