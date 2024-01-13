AI Model ChatGPT's Price Forecasts for Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin Minetrix

The rise of AI has brought new perspectives to the cryptocurrency market, making it easier for investors to conduct research and analysis. OpenAI’s model ChatGPT has been the most-used analytical tool, offering objective price predictions for hundreds of coins and tokens. This article explores ChatGPT’s price forecasts for three trending cryptos, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin Minetrix, discussing whether they could be in line for a lucrative 2024.

The first cryptocurrency that ChatGPT highlighted is Bitcoin Cash (BCH), which is up 24% in the past seven days. With BCH currently trading at $295, the AI model considered recent market-moving events like the approval of 11 spot Bitcoin ETFs in the US. ChatGPT states these ETF approvals will likely stir up positive sentiment across the crypto sector, presenting potential upside for major altcoins like BCH. Specifically, ChatGPT predicts the regulatory green light for Bitcoin ETFs may spur increased retail and institutional demand into the broader crypto marke





Crypto_Potato » / 🏆 568. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RIF Wallet Launches on Rootstock, Offering Bitcoin-First Crypto Wallet SolutionRIF Wallet, a free open-source framework for building bitcoin first crypto wallets, has launched on Rootstock, the EVM-compatible Bitcoin sidechain. The self-custody solution is ideal for businesses and developers who want to quickly and easily offer users a Bitcoin-first crypto wallet.

Source: Crypto_Potato - 🏆 568. / 51 Read more »

SEC Approves Spot Bitcoin ETF After Security BreachThe United States Securities and Exchange Commission has approved a spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) after a security breach. The process leading up to the approval was marred by false information and uncertainty.

Source: Crypto_Potato - 🏆 568. / 51 Read more »

Semifinalists Selected for Set! Contest in the Solar PrizeTwenty teams have been awarded cash prizes for their innovative solutions in the solar industry. The U.S. Department of Energy announced the semifinalists, who will continue advancing their concepts in the second phase of the prize. Additional cash prizes were awarded to teams that won the JEDI Contest and the Power Up Contest.

Source: cleantechnica - 🏆 565. / 51 Read more »

OpenAI's GPT Feature Allows Users to Train AI Chatbots on Their WritingOpenAI's GPT feature, announced by CEO Sam Altman, allows users to train AI chatbots on their writing. The feature was introduced at OpenAI's first developer day and is available to ChatGPT Plus subscribers.

Source: WIREDBusiness - 🏆 68. / 68 Read more »

The Potential Dangers of Generative AI: Manipulating Public OpinionGenerative AI software like ChatGPT has the potential to change the world, but it also poses risks. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman warns about the danger of AI manipulating public opinion.

Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »

Tesla Introduces New Colors for Model Y in the USTesla has made new colors available for the Model Y in America, including Stealth Grey and Ultra Red. Stealth Grey is now the default standard color, while Ultra Red is available for an additional $2,000. Pearl white multicoat is now a $1,000 option, Deep Blue Metallic remains a $1,000 option, and Solid black remains a $2,000 option.

Source: cleantechnica - 🏆 565. / 51 Read more »