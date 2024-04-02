AI makes smarter use of seaweed and kelp

Researchers have developed an AI system that can optimize the growth of seaweed and kelp, leading to increased productivity and sustainability. The AI system uses data on environmental conditions, such as water temperature and nutrient levels, to determine the best cultivation strategies. By maximizing the growth of seaweed and kelp, this technology has the potential to provide a renewable source of food, biofuels, and other valuable products.

The researchers believe that this AI system could revolutionize seaweed and kelp farming and contribute to a more sustainable future

