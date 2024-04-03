AI Leaders Depart from Meta

The company has lost at least three significant AI leaders in March alone: Devi Parikh, Abhishek Das, and Erik Meijer. Despite their surprising exits, there are no hard feelings as they believe that working for a big company might be limiting to someone who doesn't want to build their own large language model (LLM).

