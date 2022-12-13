AI Industry Leaders Meet with U.S Secretary of Commerce to Establish Responsible-Practice Standards

Artificial intelligence industry leaders met with the U.S Secretary of Commerce in San Francisco to establish responsible-practice standards for AI startups and venture capitalists. The Secretary emphasized the need for safety, trustworthiness, and security in AI development. San Francisco, home to AI trailblazers like OpenAI, has become a hub for the industry, raising concerns about its impact on the local economy.

