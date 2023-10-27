AI in the Mental Health Field

AI has been increasingly utilized to assist professionals in various domains, including mental health.
AI-powered chatbots can be used as a therapeutic tool, offering structured interventions and support.Written by guest author and SelfWorks therapist, Ran Xu If you’ve seen the animated movie WALL-E, you might remember a scene from a future in which humans are floating on hoverchairs, completely reliant on robots and other machines. Although the world may not quite reach the level of dependency depicted in the Pixar movie, a future involving heavy reliance onThe implementation of AI to assist humans in professional fields has increased rapidly over the course of the last few years. Of most notable influence is the language model chatbot, ChatGPT.
Although it is certainly an excellent tool, ChatGPT also poses many concerns for professionals. Among teachers and students, academic dishonesty is a rising concern. Relying solely on AI can also hinder the development of critical research and critical thinking skills. Beyond the classroom, there have also been instances of AI chatbots spreading misinformation, using discriminatory language, and harassing minors and other users (Abrams, 2023).
As the field continues to integrate AI into clinical practice, there are several areas that need to be addressed. Cultural competency is imperative in psychotherapeutic treatment, and some researchers are concerned that AI will not be as inclusive as a real clinician experienced in working with diverse populations would be (Abrams, 2023). Additionally, there are concerns surrounding informed consent and privacy of patients’ data.