AI images of Israel-Palestine conflict create concern of misinformation

We are faced with the increasing challenge of distinguishing fact from fiction as AI-generated content continues to play a growing role in shaping public perception.

Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now. In the wake of the devastating war taking place in the Middle East between Israel and Palestine, the digital landscape has been inundated with a deluge of images and videos created with the help of artificial intelligence. Some of these photos and videos can be identified as AI-generated right away but a lot of them can’t be detected as fake even by AI detection software.

One such image that created mayhem was that of a charred body of a deceased child from the early days of the conflict. At first, a lot of people discarded the image as AI-generated, but specialists later said that it was probably

However, two fake images did go viral, causing significant confusion and raising concerns about misinformation. The first is that of Israeli camps being set up on the beach for displaced Israelis.The photo has been reposted by several X users and remains on the platform without X’s community notes.The second image appears to show football fans raising a Palestinian flag in a show of solidarity. This image, too, is AI-generated.

This development underscores the increasing challenges of distinguishing fact from fiction as AI-generated content continues to play a growing role in shaping public perception. Another deep fake video of environmental activist Greta Thunberg is doing rounds in which she can be heard advocating for 'biodegradable missiles,' 'vegan grenades,' and 'battery-powered fighter jets' for a sustainable way to fight war.that found that the news narrative about the war on X is being controlled by a few influential and untrustworthy accounts, some of which have the backing of the platform's owner, Elon Musk.

