AI-Generated Nude Photos Circulated at New Jersey High School

The circulation of AI-generated nude photographs at a New Jersey high school has sparked uproar and dialogue on the downsides and regulation of artificial intelligence. A group of boys at Westfield High School generated fake nude photographs of female classmates and circulated them in group chats. The high school confirmed the incident to parents but hasn’t provided specific details on which students were involved and whether they have been punished.

Several victims reportedly filed police reports, and an investigation is ongoing, though police have not seen the images themselves. The Ingraham Angle TV program alongside her mother, saying she hadn’t seen the images herself but was told she was a victim. School administrators also notified the Manis that the images were gone and had been shared on Snapchat, a platform known for disappearing images. Mother Dorota, speaking on behalf of the victims, said they are “so disappointed in the way that Westfield High School has been handling this situation.” Offered analysis, noting how accessible the technology used to generate fake porn has become. The Journal cited analysts who say federal law is lagging in its approach to faked pornography and added that this week in an executive order, the Biden administration called for the prevention of AI from creating “non-consensual intimate imagery of real individuals

United States Headlines Read more: ALLSIDESNOW »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BREITBARTNEWS: AI-Generated Deepfake Porn Scandal Rocks New Jersey High SchoolSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews | Read more »

CBSNEWYORK: New Jersey high school students accused of making AI-generated pornographic images of classmatesIn an email, the school principal encouraged parents of victims to contact the Westfield Police.

Source: CBSNewYork | Read more »

FUTURISM: Police Investigating AI-Generated Nudes of New Jersey High SchoolersScience and Technology News and Videos

Source: futurism | Read more »

FOXNEWS: New Jersey parent pans school’s handling of AI-generated porn images featuring daughter’s faceArtificial intelligence is being used to superimpose faces of young students onto pornographic photographs, according to parents at one New Jersey school.

Source: FoxNews | Read more »

ALLSIDESNOW: New Jersey parent pans school's handling of AI-generated porn images featuring daughter's faceAfter artificial-intelligence-generated nude photos were circulated around a New Jersey high school with superimposed faces of female students, one...

Source: AllSidesNow | Read more »

ALLSIDESNOW: New Jersey parent pans school's handling of AI-generated porn images featuring daughter's faceAfter artificial-intelligence-generated nude photos were circulated around a New Jersey high school with superimposed faces of female students, one...

Source: AllSidesNow | Read more »