A group of tech enthusiasts observing an AI-related presentation at a social event. Photo by Yujie Zhou, Oct. 2, 2023.

And while larger companies like OpenAI and Anthropic are driving the boom, there are also “a bunch of very, very small startups that are like five to 10 people each” across the city, said Yitong Zhang, organizer of Demos & Chill. The event series, held at 23rd and Harrison streets, attracts hundreds of participants a month who can “show off cool stuff they’ve made” in the tech space.

“There’s a lot of hype, but there actually aren’t a lot of jobs,” said Zhang. “The people who moved here are mostly entrepreneurs … If you came here as an AI founder, you really felt a calling to be here because your people are here.”The biggest challenge for any startup is getting funding, but “it’s significantly easier doing it” in San Francisco, said Briar Smith, 27, a founding engineer at two AI startups who moved back to the city from Waterloo, Canada, in February. headtopics.com

That’s been Smith’s colleague Tong Yu’s experience. Yu, 27, left San Francisco during the pandemic because the city was “dead” but returned in March when the launch of GPT-4, the large language model, set the world on fire.

Moreover, a chance introduction to the friend of an UberX Share driver he met one night led to a $100,000 investment in his AI startup HelloWoofy.com, a marketing AI platform. Though Rai once described himself as the “biggest fan of NYC,” the current lightning fast world of investment has changed all that. “New York is still recovering,” he said. “San Francisco has superseded what New York was in the past. headtopics.com

