AI fever and elevated demand raise the bar for Nvidia margin expectations

Nvidia Corp.’s stock made it to the conviction list of one Wall Street firm on Monday, while an analyst at another forecast that the chip maker could even drop its next-generation architecture early.Nvidia, which is covered by Goldman analyst Toshiya Hari with a buy rating and a $605 price target, is the “principal ‘shovel supplier’ in the AI ‘gold rush,’ ” a position the company has cultivated over the years.

Nvidia, which is covered by Goldman analyst Toshiya Hari with a buy rating and a $605 price target, is the “principal ‘shovel supplier’ in the AI ‘gold rush,’ ” a position the company has cultivated over the years. Goldman said the rest of Wall Street is underestimating the potential gross-margin uplift from an improving mix — that is, faster growth in data center, as well as operating-expense leverage inherent in Nvidia’s GPU platform-based business model.

From the archives (November 2021): Nvidia seeks to lead gold rush into the metaverse with new AI tools Improved margins, Goldman’s Hari noted, should further drive buybacks from the company’s recently announced $25 billion authorization. With Nvidia’s third-quarter earnings report expected in November, Hari said investors should watch for industry commentary that supports the sustainability of AI spending from cloud data-center operators like Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, +1.50%, Microsoft Corp. MSFT, +1.11% and Alphabet Inc.

Nvidia shares rallied nearly 4% to an intraday high of $451.75. Shares closed at a record $493.55 at the end of August, when the chip maker achieved a closing level giving it a $1.2 trillion market cap for the first time.

Goldman has now added the stock to its conviction list.

From the archives (November 2021): Nvidia seeks to lead gold rush into the metaverse with new AI tools

Recently, Nvidia’s data-center sales topped Wall Street expectations by more than $2 billion, while the company’s revenue forecast for the third quarter was more than $3 billion higher than expected. The company also reported adjusted gross margins of 71.2% — compared with 45.9% a year earlier — and forecast margins of 71% to 73% for the current quarter.

Improved margins, Goldman’s Hari noted, should further drive buybacks from the company’s recently announced $25 billion authorization. With Nvidia’s third-quarter earnings report expected in November, Hari said investors should watch for industry commentary that supports the sustainability of AI spending from cloud data-center operators like Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, +1.50%, Microsoft Corp. MSFT, +1.11% and Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG, +1.77% GOOGL, +1.82% Google.

On its October conviction list, Goldman also added Okta Inc. OKTA, -1.86% and Quanterix Inc. QTRX, -1.97%, while removing Salesforce Inc. CRM, +0.07% and Johnson Controls Inc. JCI, -1.29%.

Need to Know: Magnificent Seven tech stocks haven’t been this cheap in six years, Goldman Sachs strategists say

From the archives (September 2023): Before you short Nvidia after reading investment advice from ‘Twitter randos,’ read this

Meanwhile, late Friday, Citi Research analyst Atif Malik, who has a buy rating and a $630 price target on Nvidia, said AI spending could even prompt Nvidia to release its next-generation chip architecture early.

Nvidia’s next-gen architecture is reportedly code-named “Blackwell,” after mathematician David Blackwell, in the company’s tradition of naming architectures after computing pioneers, and would power the company’s B100 AI GPU. Recently, Nvidia unveiled the schedule for its GTC conference in March.

Typically, Nvidia launches its next-gen AI GPU every two years in the second half of the year.

“Per our estimations, B100 GPU could be an even bigger AI game changer than H100 at its launch from a technology standpoint and set for a rapid adoption which subsequently will drive up Nvidia’s ASPs, sales, and margins,” Malik said.

A little over a year ago, Nvidia launched its Ada Lovelace–architecture chips.

“[As] demand for its AI GPUs continues to ramp and competitors’ next-gen products start trickling in, Nvidia may launch its B100 GPU earlier, potentially in [the first half of calendar 2024],” Malik said.

To date in 2023, Nvidia shares have soared more than 200%, while the S&P 500 index SPX, -0.34% has gained 11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite COMP has risen 26%.