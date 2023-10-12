AI could prove energy hog that uses more electricity per year than some small countries: study

A new study warned that artificial intelligence technology could cause a significant surge in electricity consumption. The paper, published in the journal Joule, details the potential future energy output of AI systems, noting that generative AI technology relies on powerful servers and that increased use could drive a spike in demand for energy.

' Alexander likened the solution to when 'kerosene was developed from waste,' arguing that this is another opportunity to develop cheap energy from flare gas and landfills that powers the future and makes the most of resources that would otherwise become pollutants.

Read more:

FoxNews »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Republicans nominate Steve Scalise to be House speaker but struggle to unite quickly and elect himRepublicans have nominated Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana to be the next House speaker, but they have yet to prove they can elect him.

Guatemala's president threatens a crackdown on road blockades in support of the president-electGuatemala's president has threatened to crack down on pro-democracy demonstrations in which activists have blocked roads and highways to support President-elect Bernardo Arévalo. Protesters are demanding that prosecutors stop what they consider to be the political persecution of Arévalo. The current president, Alejandro Giammattei, has said in a taped message that he would arrest the protest leaders, who he claims are funded and advised by foreigners. Giammattei's remarks have been the strongest

Guatemala's president threatens a crackdown on road blockades in support of the president-electGuatemala's president has threatened to crack down on pro-democracy demonstrations in which activists have blocked roads and highways to support President-elect Bernardo Arévalo

Guatemala threatens to crack down on leftist president-elect’s supporters over roadblocksGuatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei has threatened legal crackdowns against supporters of his successor, Bernardo Arévalo, whose protests have blocked streets for a week.

Divided Republicans pause plans to elect new speakerRepublicans hit the pause button on their plans to elect a House speaker Wednesday afternoon as they worked to unite their GOP conference behind giving the gavel to Rep. Steve Scalise.

House Republicans unsure how quickly they can elect speakerRepublican lawmakers on Wednesday selected Majority Leader Steve Scalise as their nominee for speaker of the House, but a floor vote remains in a state of suspended animation as Scalise works to build support in the divided conference. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion has more.