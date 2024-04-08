AI Chatbots: The Future of Mental Health Support?

Artificial intelligence has found its way into nearly every part of our lives – forecasting weather, diagnosing diseases, writing term papers. and now, AI is probing that most human of places, our psyches -- offering mental health support , just you and a chatbot, available 24/7 on your smartphone. There's a critical shortage of human therapists and a growing number of potential patients. AI driven chatbots are designed to help fill that gap by giving therapists a new tool.
But as you're about to see, like human therapists, not all chatbots are equal. Some can help heal, some can be ineffective or worse. One pioneer in the field who has had notable success joining tech with treatment is Alison Darcy. She believes the future of mental health care may be right in our hands.Alison Darcy: We know the majority of people who need care are not getting it. There's never been a greater need, and the tools available have never been as sophisticated as they are now. And it's not about how can we get people in the clinic. It's how can we actually get some of these tools out of the clinic and into the hands of-- of people.Alison Darcy … a research psychologist and entrepreneur … decided to use her background in coding and therapy to build something she believes can help people in need: a mental health chatbot she named Woebot.Dr. Jon LaPook: Like woe is me?Alison Darcy: Woe is me.Dr. Jon LaPook: MmmHm
