AI and Machine Learning Expected to Have the Biggest Impact on Broadcasters

Broadcasters anticipate that AI and machine learning are the technology that could have the most impact on their industry in the coming years, according to a 2024 Haivision survey. Asked which three technologies will have the biggest effect on broadcast in the next five years, 60% of respondents named AI and machine learning , particularly as a tool to bring efficiencies and production gains through automation.

ATSC 3.0, the new broadcast standard that could enable features such as 4K and mobile broadcasting. That number might seem surprisingly low, as 75% of Nielsen households can receive an ATSC 3.0 signal, according to ATSC. Though unlike the earlier transition from analog to digital TV, ATSC 3.0 is a voluntary standard. AI in broadcast workflows will be a key area of exploration on the exhibition floor and in the conference sessions at the annual National Association of Broadcasters Show, which begins April 13 in Las Vegas.

