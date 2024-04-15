AI Algorithm Can Predict Functional Outcomes Based on Seizure Burden

Seizure burden, defined by an artificial intelligence algorithm applied to point-of-care electroencephalography recordings, can help predict functional outcomes .

POC EEG is a rapid-access, reduced-montage EEG system that, when paired with an automated machine learning tool called Clarity , can monitor and analyze seizure burden in real time. After adjustment for relevant clinical covariants, patients with a high seizure burden had a fourfold increase in odds of an unfavorable modified Rankin Scale score compared with those with no seizure burden.

Briefing moderator Paul M. George, MD, PhD, chair of the AAN science committee, noted that this abstract was one of three featured at the"top science" press briefing themed"advancing the limits of neurologic care," because it represents an"innovative method" of using new technology to improve understanding of neurologic conditions.

Seizure Burden AI Algorithm POC EEG Functional Outcomes Automated Monitoring Epileptic Activity

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Medscape / 🏆 386. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

An AI Stethoscope’s New Algorithm To Predict Heart Failure Gets FDA ClearanceI'm a senior editor at Forbes covering healthcare, science, and cutting edge technology. I also co-author the InnovationRX newsletter.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

A new algorithm to predict information superspreaders in social mediaUnderstanding how information flows in social networks is critical to counteracting dangerous misinformation, promoting the spreading of news, and designing healthy online social environments. Scholars have long realized the role of information superspreaders—namely, users with the capability to spread messages and ideas to many others rapidly.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

'Compelling' Results for AI EEG to Predict Functional OutcomesHigher seizure burden, defined by an AI algorithm applied to point-of-care EEG recordings, correlates with poorer functional outcomes, new research shows.

Source: Medscape - 🏆 386. / 55 Read more »

These 30 Wayfair Home Items Are Cute, Functional, And Perfect For SpringA futuristic nightstand and a handy bar cart will have you shedding your winter blues in no time.

Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 730. / 51 Read more »

What are 'functional beverages' and why are they so popular right now?From probiotic sodas and natural energy drinks to green juices, a lot of 'functional' drinks claim to be good for you. Consumer Reports looks into the health claims.

Source: KENS5 - 🏆 608. / 51 Read more »

What are 'functional beverages' and why are they so popular right now?From probiotic sodas and natural energy drinks to green juices, a lot of 'functional' drinks claim to be good for you. Consumer Reports looks into the health claims.

Source: 9NEWS - 🏆 238. / 63 Read more »