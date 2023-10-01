Ahsoka's Greatest Ezra Moment Was Set Up 5 Years Ago (And Not In Star Wars Rebels)

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary Ahsoka episode 7 had Ezra Bridger showing the real strength of his Force abilities without the need for a lightsaber, but this moment was set up five years ago.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary Ahsoka episode 7 had Ezra Bridger showing the real strength of his Force abilities without the need for a lightsaber, but this moment was set up five years ago. When Ezra Bridger was finally found by Sabine Wren in Ahsoka episode 6, it was unclear if he had become like Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars sequel trilogy—closed off from the Force. Ezra had been separated from his friends and family for at least nine years while he was exiled on Peridea, so he could have easily felt abandoned after so long. However, Ahsoka episode 7 showed that Ezra was still connected to the Force, just in a way audiences hadn't seen before.

With only one episode left in Ahsoka season 1, it’s not clear if Ezra Bridger will wield a lightsaber again, but for now, he’s officially given his old one Sabine Wren. There's a simple reason for this; having been without a lightsaber for so long, Ezra has cultivated a different approach to conflict. He no longer needs a lightsaber to fight - a lesson Ahsoka Tano herself tried to teach him.

Ahsoka Taught Ezra A Lightsaber Isn't Necessary To Be A Jedi The Star Wars short Forces of Destiny season 2, episode 16 features a short scene with Ahsoka Tano and Ezra Bridger in which Ahsoka steals Ezra’s kyber crystal to teach him that a lightsaber doesn’t give him power, but instead that trusting in the Force is his greatest strength. Ezra is able to avoid Ahsoka’s advances with one of her own lightsabers by closing his eyes and letting the Force guide him to eventually find his kyber crystal. While the lesson was short, its effects have likely stayed with Ezra for the years he was exiled on Peridea.

Ahsoka acted as an additional mentor to Ezra in Rebels and often showed him things that his master, Jedi Knight Kanan Jarrus didn’t. In fact, Ahsoka’s way of teaching in Forces of Destiny is similar to how she was seen teaching Sabine Wren in Ahsoka episode 3. It’s that kind of tough love that defines Ahsoka as a master—she wants whoever she’s teaching to be ready for anything, even if that means disarming them.

Ezra Has Taken Ahsoka's Lesson To Heart Ahsoka episode 7 saw Ezra outright refuse to use his old lightsaber when it was offered to him by Sabine Wren. Instead, Ezra insisted that “The Force is my ally.” Ezra went on to take down Grand Admiral Thrawn’s Night Troopers using only the Force. He even took on Shin Hati and was able to use the Force to bend her lightsaber blade. While all of this wasn’t directly learned from Ahsoka Tano, Ezra was likely inspired by her lesson to continue fostering his connection to the Force. With only one episode left of Ahsoka hopefully, audiences will see more of Ezra Bridger’s impressive use of the Force in combat.

Ahsoka releases new episodes Tuesdays at 6pm PST / 9pm EST on Disney+.