‘Ahsoka’ Finale Recap: Dave Filoni Plays an Uno Reverse Card

Ahsoka Season 1 has finally come to a close with Episode 8, entitled “The Jedi, The Witch, and the Warlord” (not to be confused with The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe).

Before Ezra can intrude on the moment, a pair of TIE Fighters swoop in to deliver some pretty serious damage on Ahsoka’s ship. Thinking fast, Sabine boosts the ship and uses it to fly straight into the TIE Fighters to take them out. Unfortunately, this causes her to crash the ship and delay their plans even further.

The trio make their way further up the tower, but they run into Morgan who is ready to do what she must to stop them. Ahsoka urges Ezra and Sabine to split off and stop Thrawn, leaving her to her rematch with Morgan. With her new Dathomirian abilities, Morgan seems like a far more impressive foe for Ahsoka to face off against.

With Thrawn’s vessel pulling away from the tower, Sabine and Ezra concoct a plan to use the Force to leap across the ever-growing chasm between them and the Chimaera. Ezra jumps first, trusting that Sabine will be able to tap into the Force to help give him an extra push. headtopics.com

Together, Ahsoka and Sabine take down the Night Troopers and—quite shockingly—Morgan Elsbeth too. After her introduction in The Mandalorian, it seemed as though Morgan Elsbeth was being established as a new big-bad for Ahsoka to contend with.

‘Ahsoka’s Finale Sees Everyone Switching Places With Sabine choosing to stay behind to help Ahsoka win the fight, Ezra finds himself in a similar position to the one that landed him on Peridea in the first place—if only for a short time.

It would seem that Ezra thought on his feet, stealing a ship and a Night Trooper suit so he could get off the Chimaera before he was detected. Much like the stilted Sabine and Ezra reunion, this one falls flat, without so much as a hug between Hera and Ezra, who was her de facto son long before Jacen was born.

