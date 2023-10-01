Ahsoka Breaks A Jedi Record That Star Wars Will Easily Destroy Again In 2024

Ahsoka's 7th episode features plenty of Jedi. SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary Ahsoka episode 7 "Part Seven: Dreams and Madness" has broken a special record for Star Wars live-action TV shows – but one upcoming 2024 series is set to smash it by a...

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary Ahsoka episode 7 "Part Seven: Dreams and Madness" has broken a special record for Star Wars live-action TV shows – but one upcoming 2024 series is set to smash it by a mile. Things are coming to a head as Ahsoka barrels towards its season finale: Thrawn and the Nightsisters have begun their final preparations to escape Peridea, while Sabine Wren and Ezra Bridger have taken the time to enjoy their reunion. Sabine, however, has been hiding the uncertainty of their journey home, a prospect which is made all the more difficult by Dark Jedi apprentice Shin Hati and Thrawn’s Imperial forces hunting them down – Sabine and Ezra needed all the help they could get.

Enter Ahsoka Tano, who in Ahsoka episode 7 has finally made it to Peridea with the help of the purrgil, Star Wars’ hyperspace-traversing star whales. Ahsoka, Ezra, and Sabine’s reunion is notable for multiple reasons.

Read more:

screenrant »

Westfield girl breaks record for most consecutive handsprings on a trampolineA Westfield family is jumping for joy as their nine-year-old breaks a world record for her gymnastics skills.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy breaks Nantucket record with $42 million house purchasePortnoy's newly acquired island redoubt reportedly has an underground tunnel.

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio breaks spaceflight recordFrank Rubio, who was born in Los Angeles, joined NASA in 2017. He is the first astronaut of Salvadoran descent to travel to low-Earth orbit.

Saw X's Box Office Breaks Franchise's 13-Year Record (& Might Beat Original Saw)Saw X stars Tobin Bell and Shawnee Smith.

Denver breaks daily record high Saturday as DIA hits 91 degreesThe high temperature Saturday climbed to 91 degrees at Denver International Airport, breaking the previous record of 90 degrees for September 30.

Another record broken: September 2023 measures in as the hottest on record in San AntonioThis comes after the hottest summer ever was recorded in San Antonio earlier this year

Warning! This article contains spoilers for Ahsoka episode 7.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary Ahsoka episode 7 "Part Seven: Dreams and Madness" has broken a special record for Star Wars live-action TV shows – but one upcoming 2024 series is set to smash it by a mile. Things are coming to a head as Ahsoka barrels towards its season finale: Thrawn and the Nightsisters have begun their final preparations to escape Peridea, while Sabine Wren and Ezra Bridger have taken the time to enjoy their reunion. Sabine, however, has been hiding the uncertainty of their journey home, a prospect which is made all the more difficult by Dark Jedi apprentice Shin Hati and Thrawn’s Imperial forces hunting them down – Sabine and Ezra needed all the help they could get.

Enter Ahsoka Tano, who in Ahsoka episode 7 has finally made it to Peridea with the help of the purrgil, Star Wars’ hyperspace-traversing star whales. Ahsoka, Ezra, and Sabine’s reunion is notable for multiple reasons. For one, it’s an emotional moment – when Ezra saved Ahsoka’s life in the World Between Worlds at the end of Star Wars Rebels season 4, she’d promised to come and find him wherever he was. Now, she’s finally been able to fulfill that promise. And seeing Ahsoka, Ezra, and Sabine on screen at the same time has set an important record for Disney+’s live-action Star Wars shows.

Ahsoka Episode 7 Has Live-Action Star Wars TV's Biggest Jedi Team-Up When Ahsoka finally locates Sabine and Ezra, they’re fighting for their lives against Shin and Thrawn’s remaining Night Troopers. The three of them fighting together is a significant moment. Sabine can officially be considered a Jedi; she’s a Jedi’s Padawan, wields a lightsaber, and has even proven herself to be Force-sensitive after feeling her master’s presence while Ahsoka and Huyang were hiding within Peridea’s debris field. As such, their coming together is the biggest Jedi team-up there has ever been in a Star Wars live-action show. Previously, audiences have seen Ahsoka and Luke, Ahsoka and Grogu, Grogu and Luke, and Grogu and Kelleran Beq together, but there have never been more than two named Jedi on-screen fighting side by side at the same time in Star Wars’ live-action TV continuity – until now.

RELATED: 14 Star Wars Easter Eggs In Ahsoka Episode 7

The Acolyte Will Easily Break Ahsoka's Jedi Record While Ahsoka’s Jedi team-up is an incredibly satisfying moment, the show’s record won’t stand for long. Next year, The Acolyte is set to premiere. It has been revealed that The Acolyte is set in the High Republic Era, with the show taking place around 100 years before the events of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace. Over the last few years, Lucasfilm has been busy publishing interconnected novels and comic books set in that era, introducing dozens of new Jedi as they fight against terrible and terrifying enemies. During the age of the High Republic, the Jedi were arguably at their strongest, numbering in the tens of thousands, helping the Republic government to protect and explore the wider galaxy.

Given the importance of this era to the Jedi, The Acolyte TV series is sure to feature countless new Jedi characters – some might even be familiar to those who have read the novels and comics – with many of them on screen at the same time as they try to uncover a dark presence lurking in the shadows. The Acolyte will be the first live-action Star Wars project since Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith to feature so many Jedi in their prime at the same time, and that’s an exciting prospect. For now, however, Ahsoka’s three Jedi team-up holds a record and is undeniably thrilling and utterly satisfying.

Ahsoka releases new episodes Tuesdays at 6pm PT/ 9 pm ET on Disney+.