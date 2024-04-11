AHSAA Executive Director Alvin Briggs Announces Retirement

AHSAA Executive Director Alvin Briggs announced his plans to retire effective September 2nd during the Central Board of Control Meeting. Briggs, who has been with the AHSAA since 2011, is the first minority to hold the position of Executive Director . He has also served as the Director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association (AHSADCA) and Associate Executive Director . Briggs took over as Executive Director in July 2021 after Steve Savarese stepped down.

Briggs expressed gratitude for his time with the AHSAA and confidence in the organization's ability to overcome future challenges. Central Board president Mike Welsh thanked Briggs for his service and congratulated him on his retirement

AHSAA Alvin Briggs Retirement Executive Director Central Board Of Control Meeting

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ALNewsNetwork / 🏆 583. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

AHSAA Executive Director Alvin Briggs announces plans to retireBriggs, who has spent 35 years in education, was the first person to be selected for Executive Director who was already working on the AHSAA executive staff.

Source: FOX10News - 🏆 581. / 51 Read more »

AHSAA executive director announces plans to retireAlabama High School Athletic Association Executive Director Alvin Briggs is retiring.

Source: wsfa12news - 🏆 338. / 59 Read more »

Houston Grand Opera's New Executive Director on Challenges and OpportunitiesKhori Dastoor, who performed professionally as a lyric soprano and who now is the executive director of Houston Grand Opera, knows what the biggest challenge is for HGO right now. Opera Interruptus. Or in other words, people who for the last few years didn't go because of the devastation wrought...

Source: HoustonPress - 🏆 314. / 61 Read more »

Former executive director of Alabama Sheriffs Association dies at 91Law enforcement across the state is extending condolences to the family of Robert D. “Bobby” Timmons, former executive director of the Alabama Sheriffs Association.

Source: wsfa12news - 🏆 338. / 59 Read more »

Former longtime executive director of the Alabama Sheriffs Association diesMontgomery, Alabama

Source: ALNewsNetwork - 🏆 583. / 51 Read more »

Executive Director of Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport Fatally Wounded in ShootoutBryan Malinowski, executive director of Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock, was fatally wounded in a shootout as ATF agents tried to serve a search warrant at his home.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »