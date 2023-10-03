| Ahoy! It’s crony capitalism sailing in and out of U.S. ports.

Wesley Jones, a Republican U.S. senator from Washington, 1909-1932, should be canonized as the patron saint of industrial policy. His contribution to such mischief, which is enjoying a rebirth of respectability, is in its second century of doing damage., a.k.a. the Jones Act, included the usual cant about serving national security and the public interest generally.

Industrial policy involves government supplanting society’s myriad private collaborations — i.e., market transactions — to allocate resources and opportunities as government thinks best. Such policy empowers government, which is politics in every fiber of its being, to supplant markets in shaping the future, deciding which industries and products should prosper.

Read more:

washingtonpost »

Daniel Jones calls Giants loss to Seahawks unacceptableMonday Night Football featured an underwhelming performance from Daniel Jones and the New York Giants. The Seattle Seahawks came away with a 24-3 win, the worst moment for the Giants being an interception that led to a 97-yard touchdown from Seattle's Devon Witherspoon. Even Brian Daboll was visibly frustrated with Jones on the sidelines, leading Craig Carton to question Greg Jennings... will he stand by his assessment that Jones is a top 10 quarterback? Willie Colon weighs in and the crew discuss why this loss falls on more than just Jones' shoulders.

Giants' Brian Daboll tosses tablet in disgust after showing Daniel Jones interception footageNew York Giants head coach Brian Daboll tossed his tablet after showing Daniel Jones the crucial interception he threw to Devon Witherspoon.

Lawyer Who Successfully Sued Alex Jones Says His Next Target Is Elon MuskThe same lawyer who took down Alex Jones of InfoWars is now suing Elon Musk for promoting an unfounded Internet rumor on X.

Seahawks’ Devon Witherspoon reveals troubling Daniel Jones scouting report after pick-sixThe critics are coming for Daniel Jones.

Cowboys' Jones: Road to SB runs through 49ersJerry Jones sees this Sunday's showdown against the 49ers as a measuring stick of where the Cowboys stack up against what he considers the team 'most likely' right now to win the Super Bowl.

Jones' costly pick-6 draws talking-to from DabollCalling it a 'terrible decision and awful mistake,' Daniel Jones threw a game-changing interception Monday night that was returned for a Seahawks TD. After the play, Giants coach Brian Daboll was seen on camera sending a firm message to his QB.