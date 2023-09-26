‘AGT’ judge Heidi Klum’s belly dancing confession

In an interview with Fox News Digital, “America’s Got Talent' judge Heidi Klum shared her “special' secret talent that involves belly dancing and ballroom dancing. described the flashy belly dancing outfits she used to wear and noted the costumes accentuated the intricate movements. WATCH: ‘AGT’ JUDGE HEIDI KLUM REVEALS HER ‘SPECIAL’ BELLY DANCING SKILLS"You wear special clothes for it," Klum added.

"You have, like, a belt that kind of shimmies and it … makes a sound … when you … do certain things with your hips. It really … triggers off all the bells and the charms to make sounds. … You have … fabric from your head going to your fingertips."

"America’s Got Talent" judge Heidi Klum told Fox News Digital about taking belly dancing classes with her mom."It was a very big thing in Germany, belly dancing," she continued."It was more of a, like, mom thing, not so much kids, but I guess because, you know, my mom maybe didn't have the means to … have a nanny or someone. So, a lot of times she brought me along, and then I started belly dancing with my mom at the class."

Klum has shown off her dance moves in the past through candid videos on social media.