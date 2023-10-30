‘Agitated’ man points gun at Florida state trooper in road rage case

A suspected case of road rage took an unexpected turn when the victim proved to be a cool-headed state trooper, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
It happened Sunday, Oct. 29, just before 4 p.m. on Polk Parkway in the Lakeland area, and the trooper was off duty and with his family, highway patrol said in a news release. Lakeland is about 35 miles northeast of Tampa.
“Caught in slow-moving traffic, a driver in a red Chevy pickup became agitated and began focusing his attention on the trooper,” highway patrol said. “As traffic cleared, the suspect drove alongside the trooper’s vehicle, speeding up and slowing down, yelling and using hand gestures. The trooper ignored the suspect; however, the suspect slowed again and displayed a compact style firearm, eventually pointing the weapon at the trooper.” headtopics.com
The trooper, who was not identified, reported the encounter to Florida Highway Patrol and a search was launched. Investigators say the vehicle was eventually found at the 32-year-old driver’s home in Auburndale, about 11 miles east of Lakeland. He was identified as Matthew Timothy Reiter.
Reiter was arrested and troopers “located five different firearms,” officials said. He is charged with “three counts each of unlawful display of a weapon and aggravated assault with a weapon,” officials said.If you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation. headtopics.com
United States Headlines
Florida State vs. Wake Forest score prediction by analytic modelFresh off a statement comeback victory against a ranked ACC rival, the conference-favorite Seminoles hit the road this weekend as No. 4 Florida State squares off against Wake Forest in college football's Week 9 action on Saturday. FSU has scored 30-plus points in 13 straight gamesNoles scored 21 ... Read more ⮕