Aging is the Key Factor in Chaotic Movement of Galaxies, Study Finds

Galaxies come in a variety of shapes and sizes. Some have buff, spiral arms. Others are necklace-shaped or oblong. They begin their lives rotating in an orderly fashion, but the movement of the stars eventually gets more random and less organized. Astronomers have not been able to pinpoint the reasons behind the changes, but new research poses a somewhat simple explanation–aging. As galaxies age, they tend to be more chaotic.

The findings are described in a study published April 3 in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society (MNRAS). “When we did the analysis, we found that age, consistently, whichever way we slice or dice it, is always the most important parameter,” study co-author and University of Sydney observational astrophysicist Scott Croom said in a statement. “Once you account for age, there is essentially no environmental trend, and it’s similar for mas

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PopSci / 🏆 298. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Unlocking the Secrets of Aging: Researchers Reveal Key to Intestinal BalanceScience, Space and Technology News 2024

Source: SciTechDaily1 - 🏆 84. / 68 Read more »

4 Reasons Why Gaining Muscle Is Key To Healthy AgingScientific evidence suggests that strength exercise as the best antidote to physical and cognitive deterioration.

Source: voguemagazine - 🏆 715. / 51 Read more »

Ignore Trump’s rhetoric, it’s still the economy, stupidThe economy will be the key determinative factor in the outcome of the 2024 presidential election.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse live updates: Ship hits key bridge in BaltimoreThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Molecule Found In Coffee Helps Aging Muscles, Says New StudyI am a postdoctoral research scientist focusing on childhood cancers and new, targeted cancer therapies. As a survivor of childhood leukemia myself, I am a determined advocate for research into better, less-toxic cancer treatments and how to reduce the long-term side effects of current drugs.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

Dozens of aging bridges across San Diego County have poor safety ratingsAustin Grabish traded in winter boots for a surfboard. He joined the ABC 10News team as a reporter in January 2023. He moved to San Diego from Canada, where he was a staff reporter for more than six and a half years at CBC, the country’s national public broadcaster.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »