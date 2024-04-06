Aggressive Raccoon Terrorizes Guests at Hersheypark

Guests at Pennsylvania’s Hersheypark were terrorized by an aggressive wild raccoon who was seen chasing and biting multiple people as they waited in line for a ride on opening day last Friday.

Video obtained by TMZ from a patron at the chocolate-themed park shows the chaos last week as the animal runs after children and families who were corralled in an area near the SooperDooperLooper roller coaster: Panicked screams erupted as the critter was seen latching on to a young girl’s leg, appearing to bite her multiple times before she was able to kick him away — losing her shoe in the process.As the raccoon made off with the sneaker, the video ends after the camera pans to a pair of Canadian geese who witnessed the scene unfold.that they were told that there may have been other biting victims, but no signs of rabies has been notice

