Age-Appropriate Clothing: A Thing of the Past

Here’s a term we’re happy to leave behind us in the 21st century: “age-appropriate clothing.” Loosely translated, the term has typically meant that, after a certain age, people — women in particular — ought to be covering up more than they used to, and we simply couldn’t disagree more.Stars like Halle Berry, Salma Hayek, Jennifer Lopez, and so many more have been coming out in full force with glamour shots,to hide, and these women certainly don’t.

Every nearly-naked photo of these sexy stars hammers home the point a little harder: if you thought bikini bodies had an age limit, think again.. “Combat age. Reverse aging. Rejuvenate. Anti age. None of this is possible. Yet, if you do an internet search on aging, this is what you’ll get. Pills, potions and workouts to fight the aging process,” Porizkova wrote. “You know what the only way to stop aging? Dying,” she continued. “I do not want to fight myself everyday for the rest of my life. But I do want to make the best of what I was give

United States Headlines Read more: SHEKNOWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

INSTYLE: Salma Hayek Just Wore the Holiday Party Skirt of Our DreamsSalma Hayek stepped out in a metallic silver pencil skirt with coordinating platform sandals.

Source: InStyle | Read more »

ENEWS: Salma Hayek Describes “Special Bond” With Fools Rush In Costar Matthew PerrySalma Hayek paid tribute to her Fools Rush In costar Matthew Perry after he died at age 54: 'We will never forget you.'

Source: enews | Read more »

PEOPLE: Anthony Hopkins Steps Out with Wife Stella Arroyave for Art Exhibit by Salma Hayek's BrotherAnthony Hopkins made a rare appearance out Thursday in Los Angeles with his wife Stella Arroyave at an art exhibit by Salma Hayek's brother Sami Hayek

Source: people | Read more »

GLAMOUR_FASHİON: Salma Hayek's Galactic Twist on a 90s Classic Skirt is Perfect for the HolidaysSalma Hayek steps out in a metallic pencil skirt that is a chic twist on a classic 90s staple, making business casual fun.

Source: glamour_fashion | Read more »

INSTYLE: Kim Kardashian Enlisted the Help of a Snake for Her Salma Hayek-Inspired CostumeKim Kardashian shared an Instagram Reel that showed her wearing a costume of Salma Hayek's character from 'From Dusk Till Dawn.'

Source: InStyle | Read more »

CNN: Salma Hayek says making ‘Fools Rush In’ with Matthew Perry was ‘meaningful’ in moving tributeSalma Hayek penned an emotional tribute on Monday where she recalled the “special bond” that she shared with Matthew Perry.

Source: CNN | Read more »