AGCO to pay $2 billion in cash for most of Trimble's agricultural assets

Shares of Trimble Inc. rallied Thursday, after AGCO Corp. said it will pay $2.0 billion to acquire an 85% stake in the Trimble’s portfolio of agricultural...

Shares of Trimble Inc. TRMB, +0.10% rallied Thursday, after AGCO Corp. AGCO, +1.76% said it will pay $2.0 billion to acquire an 85% stake in the Trimble’s portfolio of agricultural assets and technologies.

Read more:

MarketWatch »

New York gallery celebrates San Francisco art on both coastsAnglim/Trimble, a gallery in San Francisco’s Dogpatch, features new exhibit from the Big Apple.

Meta Platforms Inc. stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the dayShares of Meta Platforms Inc. shed 0.62% to $298.96 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ...

Amazon.com Inc. stock falls Tuesday, underperforms marketShares of Amazon.com Inc. shed 4.03% to $125.98 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500...

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock falls Tuesday, underperforms marketShares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A shed 1.94% to $128.57 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500...

Apple Inc. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitorsShares of Apple Inc. shed 2.34% to $171.96 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite...

Netflix Inc. stock outperforms market despite losses on the dayShares of Netflix Inc. slipped 1.44% to $379.25 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500...