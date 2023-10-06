AG Tish James says Trump \u2018doesn\u2019t care about numbers or facts\u2019 in scathing rant

Trump’s lawyers ask appeals court to halt current $250M civil fraud trialThe state’s top prosecutor ripped a page right out of the Donald Trump playbook — bashing the former president in a video rant posted on social media..

“Donald Trump often calls his business ‘perfect,’ and ‘beautiful’,” James said in the roughly minute-long social media bash Thursday night. “But it’s clear that when it comes to running a company [Trump] doesn’t care about the real numbers or the facts. He is more interested in personal attacks and distractions.

“The reality is under our system of law, the facts matter,” James said. “And we will continue to make our case in court.” In the video, James said testimony from the latest witness and co-defendant in the case, Jeffrey McConney — a former Trump Organization controller — only bolstered her case. headtopics.com

New York Letitia James blasted Donald Trump on social media in rare move during her fraud trial against the former president.When questioned Thursday by AG lawyers, McConney admitted he and former Trump Org CFO Allen Weisselberg “used baseless property values to inflate Mr. Trump’s net worth,” James said. McConney’s testimony wrapped on Friday.

James’ case alleges Trump exaggerated the worth of his assets on yearly Statements of Financial Condition from 2011 through 2021 to get better loan and insurance terms — and for vanity, so he could move up on Forbes’ list of billionaires. headtopics.com

