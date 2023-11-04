AG's Office Trains Mobile County Law Enforcement Agencies on Applying Anti-Gang Law

AG's office trains Mobile County law enforcement agencies how to apply anti-gang law (SBG FILE)mbers who commit crimes. "How do you prove what's a criminal enterprise? What are those elements that a court can look at and a jury can consider?" said Marshall. These are new questions officers and prosecutors will have to think about with Alabama's anti-gang law that went into effect September 1st

. Attorney General Steve Marshall's office held a training session at the Mobile County Sheriff's Office this week to review what evidence is needed to prove someone is in a gang and that their criminal activity helped their gang in some way.The law adds sentencing enhancements. For example, Class B felonies will be punished as Class A. There are mandatory minimum prison sentences if the gang member's crime involves a gun. Possessing one will result in a five year sentence. If they fire a gun, the mandatory minimum is 10 years. The sentences also have to be served day for day and cannot be reduced or suspended."The training is showing us which elements that we have to prove, which elements law enforcement has to be knowledgeable about," said Chief Deputy Andrew Peak. Peak attended the training and says multiple agencies in the county did as well. Peak says at the sheriff's office, they'll be looking at how to apply what they learned to cases moving forwar

United States Headlines Read more: MYNBC15 »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MYNBC15: AG's office trains Mobile County law enforcement how to apply new anti-gang lawLaw enforcement agencies are learning how to apply a new law in Alabama that cracks down on gang violence. The law mandates tougher prison sentences for gang me

Source: mynbc15 | Read more »

FOX10NEWS: Mobile native makes history as the first black fire chief with Mobile Fire-RescueJohnny Morris Jr. will serve as the new fire chief with Mobile Fire-Rescue.

Source: FOX10News | Read more »

FOX10NEWS: University of South Alabama flasher case should have been felony, Mobile County district attorney saysMobile County’s top prosecutor said Thursday that a repeat flasher who exposed himself at the University of South Alabama should have been charged with a felony.

Source: FOX10News | Read more »

KPRC2: ‘Just overwhelming’: Entire Galveston County mobile home community evictedIn what locals call Dickinson, but what is actually an area of Galveston County under Texas City jurisdiction, dozens of families are being forced out of their homes.

Source: KPRC2 | Read more »

ALDOTCOM: Judge dismisses contraband case against Mobile County jailerMobile County District Court Judge Zack Moore did not find probable cause that Kimberly Henderson smuggled a cell phone into the county jail.

Source: aldotcom | Read more »

MYNBC15: Mobile County Animal Shelter seeks loving homes: Adoption fees waived for 48 adult dogsFall is the tail end of the annual pet population boom and the Mobile County Animal Shelter has an immediate need for adoptions and/or fosters.48 adult dogs are

Source: mynbc15 | Read more »