AG's Office Trains Mobile County Law Enforcement Agencies on Applying Anti-Gang Law

AG's office trains Mobile County law enforcement agencies how to apply anti-gang law (SBG FILE)mbers who commit crimes. "How do you prove what's a criminal enterprise? What are those elements that a court can look at and a jury can consider?" said Marshall. These are new questions officers and prosecutors will have to think about with Alabama's anti-gang law that went into effect September 1st
. Attorney General Steve Marshall's office held a training session at the Mobile County Sheriff's Office this week to review what evidence is needed to prove someone is in a gang and that their criminal activity helped their gang in some way.The law adds sentencing enhancements. For example, Class B felonies will be punished as Class A. There are mandatory minimum prison sentences if the gang member's crime involves a gun. Possessing one will result in a five year sentence. If they fire a gun, the mandatory minimum is 10 years. The sentences also have to be served day for day and cannot be reduced or suspended."The training is showing us which elements that we have to prove, which elements law enforcement has to be knowledgeable about," said Chief Deputy Andrew Peak. Peak attended the training and says multiple agencies in the county did as well. Peak says at the sheriff's office, they'll be looking at how to apply what they learned to cases moving forwar
